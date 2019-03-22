Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dennis Wanchinga has commissioned the K16 Million, Kashiba-Lukwesa Water Supply Project in Mwense District of Luapula province.

The commissioning of the project has coincided with the 2019 World Water Day national commemorations being held in the district, under the theme “Leaving No one behind”.

Dr. Wanchinga is accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, Bishop Dr. Ed Chomba, Luapula province acting Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba, Chief Kashiba and Chieftainess Lukwesa among other dignitaries.

The Kashiba-Lukwesa Water Supply Project which commenced in 2015, will improve the health and livelihood of 27, 000 people in the district.

Dr. Wanchinga says Government has demonstrated in the Seventh National Development Plan, the need to accelerate efforts towards the Vision 2030, without leaving anyone behind by prioritizing human development.

He said this is through increased access to water and Sanitation.

The Minister says Government is determined to reduce the water burden in rural areas and to improve the livelihoods of the rural population where the majority of the people live.

Dr. Wanchinga explains that President Edgar Lungu is putting up water supply infrastructure across the country, in order to ensure that no one is left behind.

And the Minister has announced that Mwense district will be part of the 12 districts from Muchinga, Luapula, Northern and Western provinces, to further benefit from access to clean and safe water and Sanitation services.

This is under the 150 Million United States Dollars Integrated Small Towns Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

The Project which targets to service 930, 000 people will involve construction of water supply and Sanitation infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Chief Kashiba of the Lunda speaking people of Luapula province has commended the leadership of President Edgar Lungu for putting up water schemes closer to people’s homes.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection spokesperson Amos Zulu.

