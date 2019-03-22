Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela has refuted reports that two statutory bodies of his Ministry are not up to date with salaries.

Speaking at his office this morning, Reverend Sikwela said the National Heritage Conservation Commission has had their salaries paid and are up to date as opposed to the impression created by unions and published in some sections of the media.

Reverend Sikwela said the only individual institution that is behind in terms of salaries is the National Museums Board.

He said statutory bodies under his Ministry that want to depend entirely on Government funding to pay workers’ wages should pull up their socks before he is left with no choice but to recommend that they are converted into departments.

Mr. Sikwela said the controlling officer also called on media houses to verify all information with relevant line Ministries and other relevant authorities for accuracy of stories before they publish them.

