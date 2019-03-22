The Electoral Commission of Zambia has conferred with the United Party for National Development, the Patriotic Front and the Zambia Police in regards to the violent, unbecoming and unacceptable behaviour exhibited during by-elections. The Commission has further expressed concern over the fatigue that the Zambian people are experiencing as a result of acts of perpetuated violence; and in turn, call for lasting actions.

It is in this vein that the Commission has convened a meeting to openly discuss with the Secretary Generals, Chairpersons’ Elections, Chairpersons’ Youth and Chairpersons’ Women from the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in terms of conduct of political parties during upcoming by-elections.

The political parties present have unanimously resolved as follows:

That we the PF and UPND have resolved to uphold violent-free elections; That it will be an offence to be found with any offensive weapons in an election area; That the two political parties have agreed to provide a conducive environment for the Police to work professionally; That we the parties agree not to ferry youths from outside of an area where by-elections are being held; That we the UPND and PF agree that the youth during campaigns should be demilitarised and should not be dressed in military (combat) attire, masks, etc; That campaign schedules should be strictly adhered to and any changes should be mutually agreed upon with the exemption of the Republican President of the Government of Zambia; That no hate speech, tribal remarks or distribution of money will be accepted going forward; That we the PF and UPND will feature on joint media programmes to denounce violence and propagate violence-free elections.

