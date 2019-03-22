The Electoral Commission of Zambia has conferred with the United Party for National Development, the Patriotic Front and the Zambia Police in regards to the violent, unbecoming and unacceptable behaviour exhibited during by-elections. The Commission has further expressed concern over the fatigue that the Zambian people are experiencing as a result of acts of perpetuated violence; and in turn, call for lasting actions.
It is in this vein that the Commission has convened a meeting to openly discuss with the Secretary Generals, Chairpersons’ Elections, Chairpersons’ Youth and Chairpersons’ Women from the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in terms of conduct of political parties during upcoming by-elections.
The political parties present have unanimously resolved as follows:
- That we the PF and UPND have resolved to uphold violent-free elections;
- That it will be an offence to be found with any offensive weapons in an election area;
- That the two political parties have agreed to provide a conducive environment for the Police to work professionally;
- That we the parties agree not to ferry youths from outside of an area where by-elections are being held;
- That we the UPND and PF agree that the youth during campaigns should be demilitarised and should not be dressed in military (combat) attire, masks, etc;
- That campaign schedules should be strictly adhered to and any changes should be mutually agreed upon with the exemption of the Republican President of the Government of Zambia;
- That no hate speech, tribal remarks or distribution of money will be accepted going forward;
- That we the PF and UPND will feature on joint media programmes to denounce violence and propagate violence-free elections.
This is no a lasting solutions I know…just change campaigning strategy in Zambia no cadre should be moving around in the area holding elections but allow the standing candidate hold debates be it on the media or direct with people… unlike this issue of no don’t go this area the president is holding a rally or this and that…this leads to violence coz the cadres at this point have more power which is vested in them by their bosses…I REST MY CASE
If two people hug and kiss it doesnt mean everyone is down for that, lungu is upto something he dosent buy your clap, he wants to be in power even if it means k……….
They keep resolving to end this violence each time there is an incident.
But the very next day, they order more machetes.
These two parties are truly from the dark ages.
Is this for today only or forever?
let that be a sealed agreement as a way forward.
Last chance.
I doubt if these two parties UPND and PF can change and adhere to what they have signed,i mean how many times have they signed their so called peace treaties,this is just a show for the cameras,am sure even as they were signing the so called pact,they have already started ferrying their violent cadres to Bahati and Roan to carry out their violent campaigns,we are tired of the.
This is just cosmetic!!!When campaigns reach the peak hour and parties sense defeat,i really doubt if they will be following the above rules.All politicians are selfish.They change goal posts when it suits them!!THERE IS TOO MUCH DESPERATION FOR POWER BY POLITICIANS IN ZAMBIA BECAUSE THEY HAVE ALL REALISED THAT POLITICAL POWER IS THE ONLY SHORTCUT TO ESCAPE POVERTY!!However,it is everyone’s prayer in Zambia that our peace is maintained.Political parties come and go,hence peace should be maintained!!!Telesphore Mpundu must be ashamed for wishing for violence in Zambia after 2021 general elections!!Why should we harm or kill each other for the sake of HH,Kambwili,ECL or Milupi?THAT IS PURE MADNESS!!!Zambia can only develop once our peace is maintained and what we need from all these…
Are these resolutions legally binding? Moreover, don’t we have laws against these offences?