Nkana Golf Club has pinned Zambia’s hopes of excelling at the 2019 Zambia Open in Kitwe on experienced golfer Madalitso Muthiya.

This year’s Zambia Open will run from March 25-31.

Club captain Kedrick Silondwa said Muthiya was one of the pre-tournament favourites.

“We are expecting about 20 to 25 local golfers this year. These include amateurs and professionals,” Silondwa said.

“From the professionals we are expecting one or two to make a cut and play in the main tournament but in terms of winning the only person I can talk about is Madalitso Muthiya,” he said.

Muthiya has at least made a top ten finish in his last four tournaments on the Sunshine Tour.

“In the past Muthiya has done well on the Sunshine Tour and we are hoping that even this time around he can do better and probably win the tournament,” Silondwa said.

Muthiya emerged 17th at last year’s Zambia Open in Kitwe.

