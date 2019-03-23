By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Just what is going on in the UPND Opposition Alliance?

Firstly it has emerged that Sean Tembo the UPND alliance chairman in charge of finance cheated the Botswana government out of Hundreds of Thousands of Botswana Pula, as a result of a data collection report he forged and falsified. He went, he deceived and fled with the money! With such a person in charge of the “alliance” kitty, what hope is there for the UPND “alliance”?

And now Garry Nkombo presented a forged letter before the house with intent to

deceive!

Nkombo produced before the floor of Parliament, a forged letter allegedly confirming a payment of K3 million in favour of Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, which was purported to have been written by ZESCO.

ZESCO Ltd , in their response established that the said letter was forged, and malicious.

Infact,everything about the purported letter was fake including the letterhead, the tag line, type of paper and the signature.

The UPND alliance and its leader are specialists in all that is fake- they cannot be trusted with anything-especially state craft. Even the smiles they show one another are forgeries. The truth is that they don’t trust each other because each knows how fake the other is.

Is it a coincidence that the Late President Mwanawasa in his memoirs refers to UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema as a person who cannot be trusted, labelling him as “Liar and a Cheat”? (A Deceiver!)

Is it a coincident that the bulk of online fake news is sympathetic to Mr Hakainde Hichilema, UPND and his alliance “partners”?

How come Mr Hichilema and his “alliance partners” have never condemned fake news?

How many times Zambia has witnessed numerous pieces of UPND “Black propaganda” — where they fabricate false information and malicious materials that purportedly come from a source in government, government agency, or the ruling party; yet it comes from them.

What do you call an association of vulgar tricksters, liars and smooth talking conmen? The UPND opposition alliance!

They are truly an “aLying-ance”!

The Author is PF Media Director

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]