Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery The Commissioning of the Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Pictures LifestylePhoto Gallery The Commissioning of the Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Pictures March 23, 2019 1,029 views 10 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print THE ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. THE ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu during the commissioning of the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu during the commissioning of the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu , Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Lie Jie and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende in one of the classrooms for the School President Lungu , Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Lie Jie and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe in one of the classrooms for the School President Lungu during the commissioning of the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu inspecting the common room facility with a pool table President Lungu inspecting the common room facility with a pool table President Lungu inspecting the Kitchen at the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu inspecting one of the Dormitories at the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu inspecting a Computer lab at the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. President Lungu inspecting the MAchine room at the ZESCO Constructed Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Simambumbu area of Petauke district. [Read 647 times, 647 reads today]Related Posts:Nevers Mumba sends condolences to Hillcrest Technical Secondary SchoolPetauke boarding technical secondary school should be turned into a universityGovernment to help rehabilitate the dilapidated Chiwala Technical Secondary SchoolKawambwa to name first ever Girls Technical High School after President Edgar LunguFormer Kalabo Secondary School Pupils comes to the School’s rescue Loading... 10 COMMENTS Beautiful school I must say.Now sell the eSwatini mansion to finance 4 new classrooms and a modern toilet in Misisi. 2 0 Reply Absolutely beautiful. The classrooms and equipment remind me of Ndola Technical School for Girls. 0 0 ZESCO construction and what is China man doing…….never heard of ZESCO construction…….more kickbacks and corruption 0 0 Woooow this looks like a beautiful school. ..atleast it’s a Zesco constructed school. Haters come and say something positive atleast. We have school atleast appreciate…former HOD at Hone where are you? 0 1 Reply Now replicate this in each province. I didn’t know ZESCO is now in construction! 4 0 Reply The schools we need in our nation. ZESCO at last 0 0 The school is beautiful. But what is the Chinese ambassador doing at a Zesco constructed school? 0 0 Reply What criteria is used to name buildings or infrastructure in general? What wrong did FTJC committed to be denied recognition by naming some of the infrastructure being built!If anything, what we are seeing now in terms of development was initiated by the first MMD government under FTJC through hard and unpopular economic decisions which made him unpopula!What we see later, weak hearted members of MMD, who wanted to be associated mass popularity resigned from their from their positions on grounds of corruption! Shame! In third case they fossilized corruption and made it look as if it was normal. So please remember him for the good he did this country by naming some important infrastructure after him! 0 0 Reply Lovely school, stup!d name. 0 0 Reply Freedom Sikazwe is a clown. Mimicking everything a dull man does is a sign of mental illness. 0 1 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Beautiful school I must say.Now sell the eSwatini mansion to finance 4 new classrooms and a modern toilet in Misisi.
Absolutely beautiful. The classrooms and equipment remind me of Ndola Technical School for Girls.
ZESCO construction and what is China man doing…….never heard of ZESCO construction…….more kickbacks and corruption
Woooow this looks like a beautiful school. ..atleast it’s a Zesco constructed school. Haters come and say something positive atleast. We have school atleast appreciate…former HOD at Hone where are you?
Now replicate this in each province. I didn’t know ZESCO is now in construction!
The schools we need in our nation. ZESCO at last
The school is beautiful. But what is the Chinese ambassador doing at a Zesco constructed school?
What criteria is used to name buildings or infrastructure in general? What wrong did FTJC committed to be denied recognition by naming some of the infrastructure being built!If anything, what we are seeing now in terms of development was initiated by the first MMD government under FTJC through hard and unpopular economic decisions which made him unpopula!What we see later, weak hearted members of MMD, who wanted to be associated mass popularity resigned from their from their positions on grounds of corruption! Shame! In third case they fossilized corruption and made it look as if it was normal. So please remember him for the good he did this country by naming some important infrastructure after him!
Lovely school, stup!d name.
Freedom Sikazwe is a clown. Mimicking everything a dull man does is a sign of mental illness.