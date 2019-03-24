Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean who is detained at Lusaka Central Police has gone on hunger strike.
The decision to stop eating food whilst in detention is meant to force President Edgar Lungu to sells off his brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet.
Party Deputy Secretary General Ariel Phiri confirmed that Mr Tembo was picked up by police on Saturday and he was immediately arrested and detained by Zambia Police on unknown charges.
He said the PeP President was picked up from his farm in Ngwerere for interviews at Police Headquarters and subsequently taken to Central Police where he is currently being detained.
“President Tembo’s belief of being a target of intimidation for speaking firmly and against the social injustices of the ordinary majority, has made him decide to go on hunger strike from today 23rd. March 2019 until President Lungu sells off his brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet and uses the money to pay off all unpaid council workers and other employees in other parastatals who are currently in salary arrears for close to 6 months or more,” Mr Phiri stated.
“The decision not to eat until President Lungu sells off his private jet is a clear indication that President Tembo is willing to die for the poor and the voiceless,” he said.
He added, “President Tembo is in good and amazing spirits. He sends his best regards from his jail cell where he says is an opportunity for him to interact with detainees and listen to their plight.”
He said Mr. Tembo strongly believes that his arrest is just a clear case of intimidation of the opposition and a way of silencing those with divergent views by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.
Mr Tembo last week called for the mental examination of President Lungu’s mental faculties after he purchased a luxury private jet at the expense of the poor Zambians.
Is this a tribal party also.Do they own Pep Stores
It is the duty of a journalist to find out the reason for detaining someone. Why do you want us to start speculating? Journalists of nowadays, kuwayawayafye.
You’ll just die for nothing.
What are those unknown charges ba LT naimwe.
No comment until charges are laid bear.
The levels of attention seeking by this fugitive from Botswana are worrying! Why didn’t he go on hunger strike before his arrest? Probably he too needs mental examination by the same doctors who will be examining Lungu
To be willing to die for a cause! Wow! I am beginning to like this man called Sean Tembo. May we have more of such Zambians.
Lungu has met his match and he better tread carefully. I hope this is the spark that eventually ignites a fire.
Hunger strike! Soon the whole world will focus on us analyzing our people, our laws and our leaders. Is it worthy it?
I pity Mr Tembo’s selfless actions to help the poor Zambians.
This new breed of Zambians can even go for 6 months without pay .They just remain quiet and suffer peacefully.
Thank God, our parents in the 60’s and our generation in the 80’s did not stand for nonsense.
IF TIME FOR ZAMBIANS TO START FIGHTING FOR THEMSELVES.
My new hero!
Brethrens!. Let’s form political parties not to play jokes.
He wants to die over the new Plane. That one is newest to me.
Jesus Christ! This is cracking.
He is better off chosing a strong noble reason.
To me he appears like, he is the one who is delusional. He will die and leave his family behind suffering.
PF.. this man is not worth locking up. He is an attention seeker.