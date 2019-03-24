Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean who is detained at Lusaka Central Police has gone on hunger strike.

The decision to stop eating food whilst in detention is meant to force President Edgar Lungu to sells off his brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet.

Party Deputy Secretary General Ariel Phiri confirmed that Mr Tembo was picked up by police on Saturday and he was immediately arrested and detained by Zambia Police on unknown charges.

He said the PeP President was picked up from his farm in Ngwerere for interviews at Police Headquarters and subsequently taken to Central Police where he is currently being detained.

“President Tembo’s belief of being a target of intimidation for speaking firmly and against the social injustices of the ordinary majority, has made him decide to go on hunger strike from today 23rd. March 2019 until President Lungu sells off his brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet and uses the money to pay off all unpaid council workers and other employees in other parastatals who are currently in salary arrears for close to 6 months or more,” Mr Phiri stated.

“The decision not to eat until President Lungu sells off his private jet is a clear indication that President Tembo is willing to die for the poor and the voiceless,” he said.

He added, “President Tembo is in good and amazing spirits. He sends his best regards from his jail cell where he says is an opportunity for him to interact with detainees and listen to their plight.”

He said Mr. Tembo strongly believes that his arrest is just a clear case of intimidation of the opposition and a way of silencing those with divergent views by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.

Mr Tembo last week called for the mental examination of President Lungu’s mental faculties after he purchased a luxury private jet at the expense of the poor Zambians.

