

President Edgar Lungu has warned the Patriotic Front -PF- top leadership to stop misleading him.

President Lungu says this needs to stop because they will consistently distance him from the power base who are the Zambian people.

The President who is also PF Leader was speaking when he addressed PF Officials at Chipata college of education in Chipata.

The meeting brought together all elected PF leaders in Eastern Province.

And the President has called on PF members to respect traditional leaders.

He said the PF members should realise that traditional leaders are part of the people that the party promised to deliver development to.

Meanwhile PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said eastern province will always be the party’s stronghold.

He said all party officials must ensure the position remains so.

And PF provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha said the party is intact in the province.

He however, appealed to all party members not to be divided over elections, as the PF is a democratic party, that respects elections.

