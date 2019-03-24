Striker Ronald Kampamba is positive Nkana can turn around their away poor form as they face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup next month.

Nkana trace their alst competitive away win to November 28 when they beat UD Songo of Mozambique 2-1 in a CAF Champions League preliminary round match in Beira but have since collected four draws and as many defeats.

Their only away point in continental action came on January 20 when they drew 0-0 at San Pedro in Cote d’Ivoire in a CAF Confederation Cup pregroup stage ties before subsequently losing all three of their Group C matches.

Nkana will host Sfaxien in the first leg on April 7 in Wusakile before the return match is played seven days later in Tunisia.

In their last six away CAF club matches this season, Kalampa have posted four defeats, one draw and one win.

“Every game is a different one. We can’t focus on the past. If we failed to win away in the past this time we can do better,” Kampamba said.

“We just need to work hard. The players, coaches, management and supporters should be there for us,” Sate Sate said.

Kampamba appears upbeat ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Sfaxien.

“I am confident. We need to win both home and away. Both matches at home and away are important,” he said.

Nkana advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing runners up in Group C which had pool winners Al Hilal of Sudan, Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Zesco United.

