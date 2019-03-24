President Edgar Lungu has declared that there will be no violence during and after the 2021 general elections.

President Lungu says Zambia is a peaceful country and that those praying for war will not succeed because God loves Zambia.

He says for as long as he remains President, he will not allow anyone to cause war in the country.

The President said this at a rally in Kafue district where he went to drum up support for the Kafue PF council chairperson Candidate retired Brigadier General Moono Simakoloyi.

President Lungu said some people are praying for Zambia to go to war instead of praying for peace and unity.

He said he will also intercede before God for peace and unity of the country.

Meanwhile President Lungu has asked the people of Kafue to vote for the PF Candidate Moono Simakoloyi in the forthcoming council chairperson by election.

The head of state said this will make it easy for government to take development to the area because the opposition have been refusing their MPs and councillors from working with government hence denying the people development.

And Justice minister given lubinda who is PF Campaign manager in Kafue said the opposition have shown that they are unwilling to work with the government.

Meanwhile, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said the people of Kafue should vote for the PF because the opposition has nothing to offer.

She said the PF has shown the people of Zambia that it wants to take development to all corners of the country.

And President Lungu has appealed to the church leadership in the country not to allow politicians to divide them.

President Lungu says the church exists to unite and provide leadership to the nation and should be above politics.

He was speaking at Holy Saviour catholic parish in Kafue this morning.

