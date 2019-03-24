Zambia U23 have advanced to the final round of the 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers when they beat Malawi 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.

Beston Chambeshi’s side advanced to the final round 2-0 on aggregate after also beating Malawi 1-0 in the first leg away in Blantyre on March 20.

Fashion Sakala was again Zambia’s hero after also scoring in the first leg.

Sakala found the target at home in the 39th minute with a tight angle shot off an assist from Enock Mwepu.

Meanwhile, Malawi had goalkeeper Brighton Munthali for keeping the score line narrow after denying Mwepu, Sakala, and Lameck Banda in the second half.

Zambia advanced to the final qualifying round in June where they await Burundi or Congo Brazzaville who meets on Tuesday in Brazzaville tied at 0-0 from the first leg.

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]