Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga says the growing population of Ndola should be matched with modern infrastructure.

Mr. Mulenga notes that roads in the Central Business District (CBDs) of Ndola should be rehabilitated and roads expanded to cater for the spurring economic activities.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, the Ndola law-maker said township roads should be expanded and new roads constructed.

He named Kanewa and Hillcrest among others that are being constructed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mulenga has said the 2018 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which Ndola received would be used to upgrade Chibolelo, Kansenshi and Mwabombeni secondary schools.

Mr. Mulenga attributed this as due to the growing school youths and vastness of his constituency hence the need for Ndola to have matching infrastructures in the road and education sectors.

He commended government for the CDF and he reiterated that the fund is meant to help improve the quality of the lives of the people.

In December last year, government released CDF to all the 156 constituencies in Zambia.

Finance of Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe revealed that government will ensure that the CDF is paid on time to every constituency regardless of their demographic and geographical location.

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]