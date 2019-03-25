The Opposition Alliance has lamented the detaining in police custody of its chairperson of media Sean Tembo for two days without giving him any charge.

Chairperson Charles Milupi says his Alliance is disgusted that the Police has arrested and detained Mr. Tembo for such number of days when they have not determined what kind of charge to slap him with.

Speaking when the Alliance gave solidarity to Mr. Tembo at Lusaka Central Police where he has been warned and cautioned, Mr. Milupi reminded the Zambia Police that Mr. Tembo is a citizen of Zambia.

Mr. Milupi, who is also ADD president, states that the Zambian constitution is very clear that no citizen must be arrested and detained before thorough investigation is done.

He states that the Opposition Alliance is now wondering why Mr. Tembo who is Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader, is still detained while the Police are continuing with their investigations.

And opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has observed the need for Zambia, a Country that calls itself democratic, to respect the rule of law.

Mr. Hichilema says the arrest and detaining of Mr. Tembo without charging him with anything is a clear demonstration of the breakdown of rule of law in the Country.

He states that the correct thing the Police should have done as opposed to picking him up like an armed robber from his home, was to send Mr. Tembo a call-out to appear for questioning.

Mr. Hichilema says it is unconstitutional for the Zambia Police to detain a suspect beyond 24 hours without charging him with an offense.

Others Opposition Alliance leaders that were present at the police station to give Mr. Tembo solidarity were NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili and NAREP president Elias Chipimo.

Mr. Tembo is reported to have been arrested for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu.

