Police in Lusaka have officially charged and arrested Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo for the offence of Defamation of President.

This is contrary to Section 69 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Zambia Police Acting spokesperson Danny Mwale said Mr. Tembo will remain in Police custody and will appear in court tomorrow.

Police on Saturday last week picked up Mr. Tembo for for allegedly defaming the Republican President.

Mr. Tembo is alleged to have defamed the President in his posts on Social media dated 15th March, 2019.

In his statement titled “About Shamelessness: the case of President Lungu and his PF”, Mr. Tembo submitted that President Lungu is mentally unwell, and as a consequence, the 17 million bonafide citizens of Zambia have consequently been held hostage by his suspected mental illness.

Mr. Tembo said in the statement that the President actually requires the support and well wishes of each one of Zambians as he attends to his mental illness, but the entire nation must not be dragged into the abyss simply because one individual has mental problems.

He accused President Lungu’s Government of being reckless by buying a jet when they have failed to pay salaries for civil servants, local government workers and parastatal workers on time.

