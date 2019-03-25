Police in Lusaka have officially charged and arrested Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo for the offence of Defamation of President.
This is contrary to Section 69 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.
Zambia Police Acting spokesperson Danny Mwale said Mr. Tembo will remain in Police custody and will appear in court tomorrow.
Police on Saturday last week picked up Mr. Tembo for for allegedly defaming the Republican President.
Mr. Tembo is alleged to have defamed the President in his posts on Social media dated 15th March, 2019.
In his statement titled “About Shamelessness: the case of President Lungu and his PF”, Mr. Tembo submitted that President Lungu is mentally unwell, and as a consequence, the 17 million bonafide citizens of Zambia have consequently been held hostage by his suspected mental illness.
Mr. Tembo said in the statement that the President actually requires the support and well wishes of each one of Zambians as he attends to his mental illness, but the entire nation must not be dragged into the abyss simply because one individual has mental problems.
He accused President Lungu’s Government of being reckless by buying a jet when they have failed to pay salaries for civil servants, local government workers and parastatal workers on time.
Let’s roll …
Lusaka times please find real news….stop wasting time on these morons…..More news in Mozambique,Zimbabwe and Malawi right now….use your media chanel to help raise funds for the Cyclone victims……
Shown, how’s the hunger strike working out for you?
Insele bakapoli.
Can’t you use civilized language to drive your nonsense home.
Why do you want to be useless oppositionists.
Anyways, meanwhile you can continue your hunger strike until your demands are met this time without insults and name calling. Manage your hopeless shenanigans and rants.
shame shame indeed
The police even put an investigations officer on this case? They even opened a docket? They will even employ a prosecutor? What a waste of resources!
Sean Tembo the useful !di0t for HH and the UPND has not yet died of hunger since he’s on a self subscription of hunger strike
Let him suffer.
Is it wrong for one to express oneself on an issue or query something? I am totally lost! Then the entire CNN, BBC, ENCA, SABC and other media newscasters must be behind bars. It seems we cannot express ourselves. Don’t get me wrong, insulting a president is another. Asking for clarification is another. Where are we going to end up?
That jet will be used by one person called ECL while 16million poor Zambians are walking and cycling bicycles doesn’t make sense at all.Sean Tembo is right release him he is arrested for telling the truth.
ECL will not take that thing when he leaves office in 2026. The next POTROZ will enjoy flying in it or will buy the lastest one. Don’t be naive.
By the way it is a ZAF property for the Number 1 guy.
Get over it. If you do, let’s roll.