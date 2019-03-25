Energy Minister Mathews Nkuwah has refuted rumors circulating on social media that ZESCO Limited has increased electricity tariffs.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Nkuwah said there is no electricity tariff increase that has been effected and people should treat such information as false, adding that ZESCO only made an application to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) seeking for authority to increase the tariffs.
Mr. Nkuwah who is also Chingola Member of Parliament added that the whole thing is a process which can take more than three months for a concrete decision to be made on whether ZESCO can partially increase the tariffs or not.
He said Energy Regulation Board will conduct public hearings were consumers will be given a platform to air out there views.
Mr. Nkuwah further called on the people to attend these public hearings once they are announced and air out there views before the tariffs adjustments are made.
Last week there was information circulating on different platforms of socal media saying ZESCO Limited has increased electricty tariffs.
Nobody is saying ZESCO has increased tariffs but that there has been an application to increase tariffs by 300% which is economic strangulation, the economy cannot sustain such an increase, its madness,such an increase will kill the Zambian economy.
has the honerable minister followed the debates? He seems to be on a different page.
We all know when Zesco suggests a tariff increase it’s going to happen regardless. So Mr Nkuwah needs to just zip his mouth.
When we say the economy is in the troubled water PF is quick to rubbish this claim. Actions by PF on the hand is saying yes the economy is in problem. Zesco managers believe they can break even only when they increase tariffs, wrong, mines has got no control over the price of commodity but they survive by looking at the cost component