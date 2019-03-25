Energy Minister Mathews Nkuwah has refuted rumors circulating on social media that ZESCO Limited has increased electricity tariffs.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Nkuwah said there is no electricity tariff increase that has been effected and people should treat such information as false, adding that ZESCO only made an application to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) seeking for authority to increase the tariffs.

Mr. Nkuwah who is also Chingola Member of Parliament added that the whole thing is a process which can take more than three months for a concrete decision to be made on whether ZESCO can partially increase the tariffs or not.

He said Energy Regulation Board will conduct public hearings were consumers will be given a platform to air out there views.

Mr. Nkuwah further called on the people to attend these public hearings once they are announced and air out there views before the tariffs adjustments are made.

Last week there was information circulating on different platforms of socal media saying ZESCO Limited has increased electricty tariffs.

[Read 204 times, 204 reads today]