The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says political parties and candidates perpetuating violence risk being barred from participating an elections.

ECZ Public Relations Manager Margret Chimanse says the commission it will no longer tolerate violent parties or candidates and individuals from fueling violence in the country.

Ms. Chimanse says the commission will heed to Vice President Inonge Wina’s call for the commission to use powers vested in it and ban candidates that promote political violence.

Mrs. Wina last week said in parliament that the commission should flex its muscles and ban parties that use violence during elections.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Chimanse said the Commission will take action on perpetrators of the scourge.

“It’s a positive stance and as ECZ, we will heed to the Veep’s call on responding to violent parties and candidates. The Commission will be on standby and act on perpetrators of violence,” she said.

On the electoral roadmap, the ECZ Public Relations Mamager said the commission has engaged both the ruling PF and the opposition UPND to adhere to the code of conduct and avoid violence at all times.

Ms. Chimanse urged political leaders to prevail over their followers so that peace is maintained as enshrined in the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

Meanwhile, Ms. Chimanse has disclosed that the commission is ready to conduct the Kafue local government election scheduled to take place this week on Wednesday, March 27.

She said all security and non-security election materials had been delivered to Kafue and that all logistics were in place including Poll Staff that underwent theoretical part as well as practical were trained.

She also disclosed that the commission is prepared to hold the Roan and Bahati parliamentary by elections slated for April, 11, 2019.

Ms. Chimanse assured that all Poll Staff would execute their duties professionally.

