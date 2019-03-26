Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo , who is also Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board chairperson, has maintained that Prime TV was ethically out of order hence the decision by IBA to suspend its license for a minimum period of 30 days.
Speaking when he featured today on Hot FM programme, Mr Kasolo stressed that it was not a deliberate intention of government to inaccurately close the private media stations.
Early this month, IBA suspended the Lusaka-based private television station, citing insensitive unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.
Mr Kasolo also said that was in the process of amending the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Acts in order to make them responsive to the needs of the projected aspirations of government and the Zambian people.
I hope Prime TV changes for better. You cant always have biased analysis of news as they called it. Every time PF was wrong and UPND right in every thing? No no..why cant you just be neutral in giving news analysis?
This IBA is definitely a lapdog. Information PS is chairman of the IBA and noone sees anything wrong with that? Government which is a player in the industry since it owns DeadNBC cannot preside over independent broadcasters. The broadcasters should hire a lawyer and challenge the constitutionality of this appointment
IBA is mandated by parliament, if there are any flaws in their modus operandi, these should be ironed out by said parliament. This is what our MPs should be doing; raising a motion in the house. Politicizing the issue will not rectify the problems.