Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo , who is also Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board chairperson, has maintained that Prime TV was ethically out of order hence the decision by IBA to suspend its license for a minimum period of 30 days.

Speaking when he featured today on Hot FM programme, Mr Kasolo stressed that it was not a deliberate intention of government to inaccurately close the private media stations.

Early this month, IBA suspended the Lusaka-based private television station, citing insensitive unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.

Mr Kasolo also said that was in the process of amending the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Acts in order to make them responsive to the needs of the projected aspirations of government and the Zambian people.

