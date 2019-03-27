The PF says it is concerned that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his allies have continued on their usual path of attempting to frustrate every effort Government would make aimed at engaging the people in reforming the Constitution and other laws based on the Siavonga agreement to which the UPND were a part of.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the behaviour by Mr. Hichilema is not strange as history can attest to how he has never supported any progressive bills that come from Government.

He said what Mr. Hichilema and his allies who are attempting to frustrate this process are forgetting is that the current National Dialogue Bill is much better that than the failed Church-led process which was unprotected by any legal framework.

Mr. Chanda said even if the church-led dialogue had succeeded, nothing was guaranteeing that Parliament, which is the only body mandated to make laws, would be compelled to adopt the resolutions without any question.

He said those who say that Government has not consulted the people when coming up with the Bill must also appreciate that in coming up with the many Bills Government continues to present to Parliament, no public consultation is done as is the case now on this Bill but consultation always happens when the Bill has been presented to Parliament.

Mr. Chanda said those desirous of seeing a better National Dialogue Bill have an opportunity now to make submissions to Parliament to alter the current Bill so it could reflect the input from the public.

He has reiterated that the People of Zambia have an opportunity to now conduct a well-structured national dialogue that is protected by the law to ensure we can deliver the Constitution and other law reforms.

Mr. Chanda said the people of Zambia can trust and have confidence that President Lungu and the PF mean well on this process and it is incumbent on stakeholders to seize this opportunity by making suggestions on how to improve the current Bill than just play politics to shoot it down.

