Voting is underway in Kafue District where people are voting for a new Council Chairperson.

Poling stations opened at exactly 06 hours in the morning and are expected to close at exactly 18 hours in the evening.

Voter turnout was not impressive as at 06: 30 at a number of poling stations checked among them Beit Hall, Estates Hall, Labour Office and Kafue Civic Center among others.

The only two political parties PF and UPND who are contesting the election are confident of scooping the seat having extensively campaigned.

The Kafue Council Chairperson by election was necessitated by the resignation of the incumbent Thomas from the UPND who joined the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Zulu was suspended from the UPND by the Party Leadership for attending the keep Zambia clean, green and health cleaning exercise that was officiated by President Edgar Lungu.

Kafue has about 62, 685 registered voters.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday advised youths to desist from being used as tools of political violence as the people vote today.

He expressed hope that the election will be free and fair and that no cases of violence will be recorded.

