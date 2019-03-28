President Edgar Lungu has raised concerns over maternal mortality rates in the country.

President Lungu says maternal mortality issues in the country must be addressed with the seriousness it deserves as no woman should die while giving birth.

The Head of State has since directed the Secretary to treasury to fund the recruitment of 3,000 unemployed nurses to help address the issue.

The President made this directive during the presentation of the cluster report on enhancing human development on the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan.

The Head of State said there is need for a multi-sectorial approach in addressing issues of maternal mortalities.

He said expectant women should be sensitized on the importance of reporting for antenatal clinics much earlier in order to be advised on how to take care of the pregnancy.

President Lungu said there is also need to reduce further the distances that pregnant women cover when accessing antenatal care.

And Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya, noted that maternal mortality cases continue to be a source of concern despite the decrease in the numbers of women who are dying during birth.

Dr. Chilufya said before, about 35 to 40 women per week were dying during birth compared to the current records that stand at 8 to 12.

The Minister stated that once government recruits the 3,000 nurses, the cases of maternal mortality may be decreased to zero within a year.

