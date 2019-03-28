Access to the internet has dramatically increased from 12% in 2015 to 17% in 2018 nationally, the 2018 National ICT Survey has revealed.

According to the survey results released in Lusaka today, an increased number of Zambians are now accessing the internet.

The survey also showed that Smartphone users among all mobile phone users increased from 13.5% in 2015 to 29.6% in 2018.

It also showed that ownership of mobile cellular phones has significantly increased.

The survey which was commissioned by ZICTA with the support of the Swedish government showed that 6.8% of individuals know how to use a computer nationally.

