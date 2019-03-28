Experienced striker Simon Bwalya is itching to score more goals after netting a brace when Nkana overcame promoted Circuit City 3-2 in a FAZ Super Division match played on Wednesday in Wusakile.

Bwalya came off the bench in the second half when Nkana were trailing 2-1.

He hit the target in the 77th and 88th as Nkana recorded a win in their first league game since losing 2-0 at home to Power Dynamos in the Kitwe derby on February 16.

Bwalya has dedicated the goals to his fans.

‘It feels good. Those goals are for my fans, there are always there for me,’ he said.

Bwalya has now scored three league goals so far in the season.

‘I am telling my fans that this is just the beginning I am very much ready to score more goals for the team,’ he added.

