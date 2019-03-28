Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says government is in the process of formulating the national land policy which will make it difficult for foreigners to own land.
Ms Kapata says government wants to give land ownership to Zambians.
Ms Kapata said there is a tendency by foreigners who come in the name of investment, acquire huge chunks of land ,then demarcate it and start re-selling to Zambian.
She said with this policy, land will only be given to investors for a specific project period after which the land is repossessed.
And Ms Kapata disclosed that government has started the Moringa planting projects in Central and Luapula Province.
She said the Ministry through the women empowerment initiative has planted Moringa seedlings to be given to out growers.
Ms Kapata said the idea behind is that government wants to help people to adopt the culture of growing drought resistant but high value crops.
She was speaking when Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry of Lands.
And Ambassador Li said China will continue supporting efforts the country is making in fighting climate change.
He said as Zambia continues to grow economically, China will be there to offer support so that lives of Zambians can be improved.
But what will happen to those that already own land and with titles..?
Most Zambians sell land to foreigners bcos of poverty.
They should reverse it, Zambian land is for Zambians. I have never heard of any Zambian owning land in China and farms in these western countries. Why here? I support Mugabe on this one.
It’s the case of closing stable doors after the horse has escaped. We’ve been singing this song for a long time but now after all prime land is in the hands of Chinese, ati we’ll make it difficult for them. Mxxxxm!!!
PF will go down as the worst Govt to reverse our independence gains, our HIPC debt-freedom gains, our media-freedom, freedom of speech gains, etc. Their ending & downfall will be painful.
Too late. indians own the whole lusaka CBD. chinese own 90% farming and mining regions. This woman is urgly she should have been UPND
Cheap talk. After you have given huge tracts of land to the Chinese and other foreigners? After you have lined you pockets through corrupt deals? You have already sold our country to foreigners.
Ubupuba ba minister. After selling 90% of good land to foreigners and benefit from it and then talk nonsense. YOU have been in power for 2 terms and you have done absolutely nothing about this
In a global village such policies are not good. Just fix the leakages you may end up creating problems for legit businesses. You can reduce the lease years and have a no sale period etc