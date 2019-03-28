Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says government is in the process of formulating the national land policy which will make it difficult for foreigners to own land.

Ms Kapata says government wants to give land ownership to Zambians.

Ms Kapata said there is a tendency by foreigners who come in the name of investment, acquire huge chunks of land ,then demarcate it and start re-selling to Zambian.

She said with this policy, land will only be given to investors for a specific project period after which the land is repossessed.

And Ms Kapata disclosed that government has started the Moringa planting projects in Central and Luapula Province.

She said the Ministry through the women empowerment initiative has planted Moringa seedlings to be given to out growers.

Ms Kapata said the idea behind is that government wants to help people to adopt the culture of growing drought resistant but high value crops.

She was speaking when Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry of Lands.

And Ambassador Li said China will continue supporting efforts the country is making in fighting climate change.

He said as Zambia continues to grow economically, China will be there to offer support so that lives of Zambians can be improved.

