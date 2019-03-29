Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says there is need for efficiency and effectiveness in the way government programmes are implemented.

Mr. Kangwa said the current fiscal situation remains challenging as evidenced by the resource constraints that have been experienced in the various institutions.

The Acting Secretary to the Cabinet said this during the Permanent Secretaries Meeting on the Public Investment Management System 2020 planning and budgeting roadmap and administrative matters in the public service.

“I am confident that if we put our heads together, given the expertise in this gathering, we should be able to find long lasting solutions to address the country’s fiscal challenges “, he said.

He stated that the focus of going forward will be unlocking revenue generating capacities and continued rationalization of expenditure to avoid wastage of limited resources.

Mr. Kangwa explained that this will require collective efforts and responsibility from everybody.

He added that an efficient and effective public service is key to drive the development agenda of the country.

Mr. Kangwa further said government has put in place administrative procedures that are designed to facilitate effective coordination and efficient operations of the public service.

He called upon all PSs to adhere to administrative procedures in the manner they manage the affairs in the ministries, provinces and spending agencies whether in urban or rural areas at all times.

