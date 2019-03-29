Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people of Kasenengwa district has appealed to stakeholders not to undermine the Dialogue Bill on the Constitution Amendments saying they should instead offer solutions on how it can be refined.

Chief Madzimawe said in an interview today in at his palace that all stakeholders should support the bill which was recently approved by cabinet to give a legal framework to dialogue ahead of the commencement of the constitution refinement process.

He stated that the church should not take over and run the whole process.

“It is just one of the stakeholders and that it will not be right to give one particular stakeholder to run the whole process. The church is not the only place where we can seek wisdom.” He said.

“Though we appreciate that the church is the most respected institution in the country but what matters most is the people who are driving this institution, you can have a state of the art vehicle or aircraft but if the drivers or the pilots are not serious, I don’t think you can enjoy the machine at hand. So I advise that we give chance to Government which is in the driving seat,” he said.

The traditional leader said there are many wise people in various communities citing retirees and the elderly as some of the wise people who can offer counsel on the process.

He stated that traditional institution form the basis of leadership in the country because traditional leaders are at the grassroot saying they equally want to be considered in the process.

Chief Madzimawe noted that the country appears not to be going forward as it is going back and forth due to some opposition political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who are in a habit of opposing everything that Government puts of the table.

“They should not oppose just because they want to fight Government, they should offer solutions and support what is right for the sake of unity and peace,” he said.

He said that he expects political parties to behave where those in Government are given the opportunity to work while those in the opposition should offer checks and balances.

Chief Madzimawe said that parliament, which is a representation of the people of Zambia is better placed to consider the bill through its various stages before the bill is enacted.

