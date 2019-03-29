Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD – President Edith Nawakwi has proposed a ten-year ban on political parties that will be found guilty of fanning electoral violence.

And Ms. Nawakwi says the proposed amendments to the Public Order Act, Electoral Act and Constitution can help deter violence in elections.

She says it is unacceptable that people must be found with offensive weapons or even spill blood over their determination to amass power.

The Opposition Leader says Zambia is too beautiful to be destroyed and that all Political parties must not use violence to fight for power.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nawakwi told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that FDD is going to support the proposed amendments to the constitution because they are progressive in helping to deal with violence and other electoral challenges, which will in turn help promote Peace.

And New Revolution Party President Cosmo Mumba said there is need to restrict the sale of offensive weapons such as pangas.

Dr. Mumba said the Ministry of Home Affairs must also ensure road blocks are set up in places where there are by elections to ensure NO transportation of offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, members of the clergy have applauded President Lungu for championing peace and showing political will to end violence during and after elections.

Independent Churches of Zambia board chairperson David Masupa says the Head of State has shown leadership by preaching peace and urging PF members to observe the electoral code of conduct and denounce violence.

And Bishops Council of Zambia General Secretary Abel Kaela said there is need for the church to condemn all forms of violence regardless of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Vision Ambassadors national coordinator MISHECK KOMBE says PF’s victory in the Kafue town council by-election has shown that democracy is growing in the country and that voters are heeding the Head of State’s repeated call for non-violent elections.

