Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised that his party, the UPND will adopt a new elections strategy following the Kafue Mayoral election defeat.

In a short statement on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema stated that the new elections strategy will respond to the current political environment.

“Thank you all for your support in Kafue. Going forward, we are devising a new elections strategy befitting the current political environment,” Mr Hichilema stated.

The UPND has lost a series of bye elections at both Ward, parliamentary and Mayoral levels prompting questions about the party’s preparedness ahead of the 2021 elections.

And a well known member of the UPND in Northwestern Province has welcomed Mr Hichilema’s call for a new elections strategy.

Naomi Tetamashimba said Mr Hichilema’s statement is an indication that all the concerns from the general membership have been heard.

“Congratulations PF at this point I don’t even want to talk about how you got it but the fact still remains that you were declared winners and congratulations. Now coming to my party UPND, this loss is painful because it is a loss that we allowed. The stealing excuse is old now and we cannot continue using that as an excuse.

We lost because we allowed it,” she said.

Ms. Tetamashimba said. ,”We are failing ourselves, we are failing my president and we are failing the people looking for hope. The truth will always sound like hate to those that can’t stand it but at this stage I don’t care what names you call me but I will speak my mind.”

“We are not doing enough to convince people we are a better choice. I for one I know far too well that HH is a good leader and if given a chance can transform this nation but what am I doing to ensure others see what I see?

We are failing. If the other camp’s strategy is stealing , atleast they have one but what is ours? I now see how those that are not strong easily give up. It’s not easy,” she said.

“In the midst of what the nation is facing , people somehow feel they are better off with PF. The njala issue you even need to stop it coz it’s annoying now. The question is what are we not doing right? After a loss we say let’s go back to the drawing board, do we even have one?

You cannot win an election by sidelining the youths and even naimwe Ba youth you cannot win if you only think your job is to provide security to the president. Your focus begins and ends at been security.”

Ms. Tetamashimba urged the party to create a drawing board.

“They say we don’t have strategist , at this point I want to be one, they say it’s the leadership well let’s sit down and see what that means and address it but above all, let’s listen to what people want and let’s focus on what leadership under upnd would look like as focusing on individuals only makes us look bitter,” she said.

