Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised that his party, the UPND will adopt a new elections strategy following the Kafue Mayoral election defeat.
In a short statement on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema stated that the new elections strategy will respond to the current political environment.
“Thank you all for your support in Kafue. Going forward, we are devising a new elections strategy befitting the current political environment,” Mr Hichilema stated.
The UPND has lost a series of bye elections at both Ward, parliamentary and Mayoral levels prompting questions about the party’s preparedness ahead of the 2021 elections.
And a well known member of the UPND in Northwestern Province has welcomed Mr Hichilema’s call for a new elections strategy.
Naomi Tetamashimba said Mr Hichilema’s statement is an indication that all the concerns from the general membership have been heard.
“Congratulations PF at this point I don’t even want to talk about how you got it but the fact still remains that you were declared winners and congratulations. Now coming to my party UPND, this loss is painful because it is a loss that we allowed. The stealing excuse is old now and we cannot continue using that as an excuse.
We lost because we allowed it,” she said.
Ms. Tetamashimba said. ,”We are failing ourselves, we are failing my president and we are failing the people looking for hope. The truth will always sound like hate to those that can’t stand it but at this stage I don’t care what names you call me but I will speak my mind.”
“We are not doing enough to convince people we are a better choice. I for one I know far too well that HH is a good leader and if given a chance can transform this nation but what am I doing to ensure others see what I see?
We are failing. If the other camp’s strategy is stealing , atleast they have one but what is ours? I now see how those that are not strong easily give up. It’s not easy,” she said.
“In the midst of what the nation is facing , people somehow feel they are better off with PF. The njala issue you even need to stop it coz it’s annoying now. The question is what are we not doing right? After a loss we say let’s go back to the drawing board, do we even have one?
You cannot win an election by sidelining the youths and even naimwe Ba youth you cannot win if you only think your job is to provide security to the president. Your focus begins and ends at been security.”
Ms. Tetamashimba urged the party to create a drawing board.
“They say we don’t have strategist , at this point I want to be one, they say it’s the leadership well let’s sit down and see what that means and address it but above all, let’s listen to what people want and let’s focus on what leadership under upnd would look like as focusing on individuals only makes us look bitter,” she said.
Is HH admitting that he has been using a wrong strategy and misleading the masses into the wrong direction.
Naomi, tell your delusional dictator to look in the mirror and start from there.
Ms. Naomi Tetamashimba can make a better president for UPND than HH!
Yes she can, she is logical and think clearer than even most Zambian.
Aka kacineena ka Kaonde kapa kanwa..! The late wishi Hon Tentamashimba umutuuntulu fye..!
Sosoliso can we stop insults, just give a good comment unlike insulting a person. insult will never take you any where. You can only impress the mass by good comments, if she has make any mistake talk about what you think is wrong with her, hope i will not be insulted too.
It’s not just strategy, tune the message too.
It’s a known fact that HH is relentless, he should start compromising for the sake of common good to be appreciated as a good leader. Leaders that compromise give hope to the people they intend to serve, those that don’t are taken as being selfish, it’s mr HH is labeled SELFISH.
COMPROMISE, COMPROMISE and COMPROMISE.
“Naomi Tetamashimba said Mr Hichilema’s statement is an indication that all the concerns from the general membership have been heard.
“Congratulations PF at this point I don’t even want to talk about how you got it but the fact still remains that you were declared winners and congratulations. Now coming to my party UPND, this loss is painful because it is a loss that we allowed. The stealing excuse is old now and we cannot continue using that as an excuse.
We lost because we allowed it,” she said.” A logical UPND member, I am in shock.
Bye-elections are a waste of party and public resources. They are also an axis of all evils; including stinking corruption. Only sound strategy which is in public interest is anending the cobstitution to get of bye-election clauses. Anything esle is malabishi
You are just a bunch of idi00ts who never run out of excuses whenever you are defeated. Even your followers are all f000ls whose only reason they support you is because you hail from the same area. I for one can see you never winning a general election until you find another leader. upnd supporters don’t just understand how hh is hated by majority of Zambians from PF strongholds. No sane person from the PF strongholds can ever vote for hichilema. This man is incorrigible to say the least, he never learns. You can not be using the same nonsensical language of vilifying Edgar Lungu from day one and hope to beat him in an election. When we say you are bitter, you don’t pay any attention. Today Lungu is corrupt, tomorrow, Lungu is corrupt…….you people are you normal sure? How many times…
We have an uphill battle, the Party needs reinforcement of practical men and women who are able go on the ground. Even the choice of candidates also matters. We have take stock of actions when it comes to selecting candidates. The list is endless and we don’t seem to learn from our past mistakes. Chilanga, Kasenengwa, Mangango now Kafue.
Strategy that would unseat PF? KKKKK young lady be fully prepared because your wa muyayaya Akainde, would not allow to belittled especially by you. He is an adamant man who wants to lead and not to be led. Moreover, unseating PF is not just an easy undertaking those who are frustrated will end up committing suicide because PF is naturally loved by those who mean well.