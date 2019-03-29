The inflation rate for March 2019 has reduced to 7.5 percent.
The Central Statistical Office (CSO) says the year on year inflation for March 2019 reduce by zero-point three percent from 7.8 recorded in February 2019.
CSO Acting Director of Census and Statistics Goodson Sinyenga says the decrease was mainly attributed to fuels, lubricants and solid fuels such as charcoal.
He said this in Lusaka when he presented the CSO monthly bulletin.
Mr. Sinyenga also said the country recorded a trade deficit of 309 million Kwacha in February 2019.
In January 2019, the country recorded a trade surplus of 938 million Kwacha.
Mr. Sinyenga has noted that the decrease in the trade surplus is mainly attributed to the decline in the value of exports.
He has further explained that the year on year quarterly gross domestic product estimates show that the economy grew by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Mr. Sinyenga has pointed out that this is a reduction from growth that was observed in the fourth quarter of 2017 at 3.3 percent.
IT can even be reduced To 2% or 1%, but wat benefit is it if the cost of living is increasing by 100%.
Who says it increased by 100%? Yes , the economy is not doing as well as we would like it to, but we must be serious and not things out of context. We CSO precisely to avoid every Jim and Jack making pronouncements depending on which political party you subscribe to.
The only time when figures lie is when inflation drops. Just read under5 comnents to prove what i mean. Just because someone in the village doesn’t get 3 meals a day to them it means the economy is bad. A lot if people in developed countries also only get one meal a day.
So sure inflation will reduce because people have no money …..every thing is tax this tax that, toll gate here toll gate there……
To day date is 29th March 2019.
How on Earth can CSO calculate inflation rate for March 2019 before month end?
May be the case of “Super Efficiency” or (more likely) yet another exercise of political deception.