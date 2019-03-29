The inflation rate for March 2019 has reduced to 7.5 percent.

The Central Statistical Office (CSO) says the year on year inflation for March 2019 reduce by zero-point three percent from 7.8 recorded in February 2019.

CSO Acting Director of Census and Statistics Goodson Sinyenga says the decrease was mainly attributed to fuels, lubricants and solid fuels such as charcoal.

He said this in Lusaka when he presented the CSO monthly bulletin.

Mr. Sinyenga also said the country recorded a trade deficit of 309 million Kwacha in February 2019.

In January 2019, the country recorded a trade surplus of 938 million Kwacha.

Mr. Sinyenga has noted that the decrease in the trade surplus is mainly attributed to the decline in the value of exports.

He has further explained that the year on year quarterly gross domestic product estimates show that the economy grew by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. Sinyenga has pointed out that this is a reduction from growth that was observed in the fourth quarter of 2017 at 3.3 percent.

[Read 163 times, 163 reads today]