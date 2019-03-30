Chief Mukobela of the Ila people of Namwalaha has argued that the Church mother bodies in their current state are incapable of leading the national dialogue process because the institutions are seriously undergoing internal conflicts.

The chief says the church mother bodies should not think they have the monopoly of wisdom to provide leadership in the governance of the country as there are other institutions that are capable of doing so.

He says the constitution has mandated parliament to craft laws making the legislature an important organ of the state to effectively participate in the national dialogue process.

He was speaking in an interview with ZANIS at his Baambwe palace in Namwala.

The chief who was flanked by several headmen said it is saddening that some opposition political parties are opposed to the national dialogue bill when they are supposed to support it and contribute progressively.

Chief Mukobela has advised government and President Edgar Lungu to ignore all those championing a crusade that seeks to jeopardize efforts to improve the country’s governance system.

He said parliamentarians should be allowed to participate in the national dialogue forum which is being proposed by the draft bill.

The chief has called upon all well-meaning Zambians to participate in the dialogue process for the good of the country.

And Chief Matebo of the Kaonde speaking people in Kalumbila district has condemned some opposition parties, civil society organizations and churches that are against the tabling of the well-meant dialogue bill in parliament.

He said the concept of the national dialogue must be supported by all Zambians for the betterment of the nation.

The traditional leader told ZANIS in an interview in Solwezi today that the enactment of the national dialogue bill is well vested in parliament as it is the only representative body that formulates and makes laws.

He said he does not see anything wrong with process being done by parliament as people’s views are carried on board to be discussed by their representatives in parliament.

Chief Matebo challenged those trying to shoot down the bill bring forward their ideas that should be debated in the parliament.

He said the business of making laws is for parliament and not churches, adding that some churches that are trying to hijack the process of national dialogue do not even represent the majority.

Chief Matebo has since called on people to unite in peace for the betterment of the nation and respect of the President because leaders come from God as recorded in Romans chapter 13 verse 1.

He said conflicting views in the nation will suggest to the global community that Zambia cannot govern itself leading low attraction of investments the county urgently needs to lift the people of Zambia to middle income status.

