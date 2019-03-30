Lumwana Radiants stunned hosts Nkana 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to collect their debut league win over the 12-time Zambian champions.

It was also a historic result for Lumwana who beat Nkana for the first time since they were promoted in 2016 and did it in style away at Fortress Wusakile.

Nkana had prior to the shock home defeat won four and drew three matches against the perennial relegation battlers Lumwana.

Musonda Siame put Lumwana ahead in the 25th minute but Nkana forward Fred Tshimenga equalized from the penalty spot in the 55th minute.

Jacob Phiri then struck in the 86th minuteto hand second from bottom Lumwana their second league victory of the season and one for the history books.

Lumwana, though, stay second from bottom tied on 9 points with Nkana who are just above them at number eight after suffering their second league defeat of the 2019 FAZ Super Division Pool B campaign.

Lumwana and Nkana have played ten and seven games played respectively but the latter enjoy a better goal difference.

