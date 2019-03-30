Mambwe district has seen a decrease in the number of early child marriages and child pregnancies.

People’s Action Forum Programme Officer Muleya Chiboola told ZANIS in an interview yesterday that the district has recorded a 90 and 85 percent decrease in early child marriages and child pregnancies respectively.

Mr Chiboola said this during the Girl’s Action Forum Healthy Day activity held at Jumbe Primary School.

He acknowledged that the positive development was as a result of the implemented Sustainable Communities Organized in the Realization of Quality Education for Girls (SCORE Girls) project which aims at improving the quality of education especially for girls through various interventions such as the Girls Action Forum (GAF).

And Mr Chiboola called on other stakeholders to also come on board and intervene on issues of early marriages and child pregnancies in other schools that are not benefiting from the SCORE Girls project.

He explained that the organization has trained mentors who are able to guide pupils on a number of sexual reproductive issues and careers.

The People’s Action Forum (PAF) is working in 30 schools in Mambwe District to raise awareness on early child marriages, forced marriages and early child pregnancies.

