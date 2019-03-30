President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Higher Education to make Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe district of Central Province a flagship university in the training of teachers.

Mr Lungu said this is because education and teachers in particular shape the country’s economy.

President Lungu issued the directive today when he commissioned the completed expansion works on Kwame Nkrumah University.

Mr Lungu said the commissioning of the expansion works signified the desire of the Patriotic Front government to assure quality livelihoods to the people of Zambia through the development of human capital.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu assured that his government remains committed to ensuring economic growth in the country premised on appropriately skilled and educated people.

“I am aware that the plan to put up infrastructure at Kwame Nkrumah was initiated long time ago, although the process was slow due to limited resources at the time,” he said.

Mr Lungu paid tribute to late President Michael Sata, whose desire he said was to see the expansion of the higher education sub sector.

He said the PF government does not only envisage providing access to education but also quality and relevant education which responds to the issues affecting the country.

He added that his government was already responding to the higher education sector through the seventh national development plan which places the premium on education and skills development.

The Head of State emphasized that education opens up opportunities in life and it is a key requisite to national development and prosperity, including the well-being of the nation.

President Lungu reiterated his government will remain committed to fulfilling the promise to the people of Zambia and deliver quality devices to all parts of the country.

He reminded that the PF government promised to construct at least one university in each of the ten provinces, adding that so far seven have been constructed and are operational.

“Those that are operational are one in Muchinga, two in Lusaka, two in the Copperbelt and two others in Central Province,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Higher Education, Nkandu Luo, called on students who will enroll at Kwame Nkrumah University to apply for bursaries from government to support their education at the institution.

Prof Luo said this follows the abolishing of meal allowances at the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University in order for government to offer bursaries to more students to acquire higher education.

She said previously students at Kwame Nkrumah University used to face a lot of challenges due to inadequate infrastructure.

Prof Luo added that his ministry intends to turn Kabwe Institute of Technology into a polytechnic institution.

“We want to introduce rare subjects and move from teaching theorists to practical teachers with hands-on knowledge,” she said.

