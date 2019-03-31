Zanaco’s lead at the top of Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division log has been cut from three to two points following Sunday’s Lusaka derby defeat away to Red Arrows.

The Pool A pacesetters were handed their second league defeat of the 2019 season when Red 2-1 won at home at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

George Simbayambaya and Stanley Nshimbi scored Arrows while Rodgers Kola struck the target for Zanaco.

The two sides went onto the break tied at 1-1 after Simbayambaya put Arrows ahead in the 30th minute while Kola equalized three minutes before the break to score his seventh goal of the season.

Nshimbi then sealed the win on the hour mark to see 2004 league champions Arrows redeem themselves from their opening day defeat at Sunset two months ago.

Zanaco stay put at number one on 20 points, while Arrows reclaim fourth place on 13 points after champions Zesco United, on 12 points, warmed their perch on Saturday with that 3-1 home win over Green Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Warriors and Lusaka Dynamos stayed second and third on 18 and 16 points after a 0-0 draw in the Nkoloma doubleheader.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 10

30/03/3019

Pool A

Zesco United 3-Green Buffaloes 1

Prison Leopards 1-Mufulira Wanderers 0

Kitwe United 0-Nakambala Leopards 1

31/03/3019

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

Red Arrows 2-Zanaco 1

POOL B

30/03/3019

FC MUZA 0-Power Dynamos 1

Nkana 1-Lumwana Radiants 2

Green Eagles 2-Forest Rangers 1

Circuit City 0-Buildcon 0

Nkwazi 0-Naspa Stars 0

[Read 28 times, 1 reads today]