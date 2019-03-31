A 35 year old Tanzanian national has been crashed to death by a Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) goods train at Nakonde in Muchinga Province while one has suffered multiple body injuries.

Nakonde District Commissioner Filed Simwinga has confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Nakonde yesterday.

Mr. Simwinga said that the incident happened around 13:30 hours yesterday when the duo while riding a motor bike were trying to cross the rail line into Chiyanga at the Zambia Tanzania border.

The deceased has been identified as John kandonga while the injured victim has not yet been identified but is also believed to be a Tanzanian national.

An eye witness told ZANIS that the duo while riding on a motor bike failed to stop at a railway crossing despite seeing an approaching train which was also honking.

The eye wittiness added that the rider and his passenger of the motor bike ignored the warning of the train and proceeded to cross the rail line and were hit and dragged for a distance of 150 meters with the motor bike trapped under the train.

The body of deceased is lying at Nakonde district hospital mortuary awaiting post mortmain and repatriation to Tanzania.

Motor bikes in Nakonde are mostly used by cross borders to and fro Tanzania.

[Read 18 times, 18 reads today]