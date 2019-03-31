President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to pray against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

President Lungu says the current situation in South Africa calls for the Church to pray for peace in that country.

The President said the reported xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals is worrying and needs urgent attention from all stakeholders in the region.

President Lungu who is also Chairperson for the Troika organ on politics, defense and politics has disclosed that the SADC Troika organ may convene for a meeting if the situation deteriorates.

The Head of State was speaking to journalists after concluding his three day working visit to Central Province.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has called for co-existence and tolerance between politicians and Christians.

Mr Lungu said both politicians and Christians must always pray in truth to God Almighty and accept politicians living among them.

The Head of State said both Christians and politicians are one in the eyes of God and hence they should live in harmony as children of the creator.

ZANIS reports that Mr Lungu was speaking to congregants at Don Bosco Catholic Parish in Bwacha Constituency in Kabwe today where he went to attend mass with the community.

He said it was important that politicians and Christians work together and cooperatively strive to develop the country.

And in his welcoming remarks, Don Bosco Catholic Parish Priest, Fr Michael Zhentek, said it was a great honour for him and his parishioners to pray with the Head of State at his parish.

Fr Michael said he received the news that President Lungu was going to pray at Don Bosco with happiness and took the president’s visit as blessing.

Meanwhile, in his homily taken from taken from the parable of the prodigal son in the Book of Luke 15:1-3;11-31, Fr Michael urged parents to be tolerant and forgiving to their children.

The clergy man said parents must always show unconditional love and reconcile with their children when they offend them

He said there were lot of children who were roaming the streets and selling in markets because of poverty, but urged the parents to do everything possible to bring them closer to God.

Fr Michael added that many youths exhibit arrogance and their misbehaviour results in marriages between their parents to collapse if not handled spiritually.

