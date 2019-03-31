President Edgar Lungu has directed that a review should be undertaken to assess performance of persons who should remain in positions or not, for failure to deliver services to the people of Zambian.

People Lungu said officers who have failed to perform should own up and declare that they had failed to work.

The Head of State’s comments come in the wake of the spilling effluent he found in the Kabwe Central Business District as he took part in the Keep Zambia, Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign.

He said the officers should take responsibility and own up whether it was the lack of equipment or incompetence instead of taking the blame game on each other.

Mr Lungu said he would be glad if people did not have working tools because in that manner he would be able to ask them why they were failing to procure working tools.

He said it was frustrating to note that people tasked with the responsibility only showed the zeal and enthusiasm to work when he was around.

‘I know that when I go back people will take it as business as usual, it can’t be like that. You have to take a review of who should remain in position and who should not, ‘’ he said.

Lukanga Water and Sewerage Managing Director Kapusana Mushani and Kabwe Mayor Prince Chileshe were all at pains to explain to the Head of State as to why they had allowed such a situation in the wake of cholera.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said he had taken responsibility on behalf of Kabwe Municipal Council and that he would ensure that people who have been charged with the responsibilities to serve the Zambian people in different capacities deliver on their responsibilities.

Mr Mushanga said he would not wait for the Head of State to come from Lusaka to come and ensure that people come and perform their duties diligently.

The Provincial Minister has since assured the President that the situation would not repeat itself.

Earlier, the President took part in an early morning jogging exercise.

