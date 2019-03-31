Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says President Edgar Lungu will engage his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the Xenophobic attacks currently happening in that country.

Mr. Chanda says President Lungu who is also Chairperson for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security is worried with the developments in South Africa.

He revealed that President Lungu has since contacted his Namibia counterpart Hage Geingob who is SADC Chairman to express his concern.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has urged Zambians in South Africa to be cautious as they conduct their business.

He says the High Commission in South Africa has being instructed to inform the Zambian Association leadership to warn its members to be careful.

Foreign nationals were attacked and their homes and shops looted in Springfield, Durban on Monday.

On Wednesday 7 foreign trucks were burnt to ashes near Mooi River Toll plaza in Durban.

Over 250 people have been affected and have camped outside the Sydenham Police Station un Durban.

Concerned at the incidents of xenophobia in S/Africa, Pres. Lungu has telephoned Namibia Pres. Geingob, the chair of SADC, to rally regional solidarity to support S/Africa deal with this ugly stain on the region. SADC Organ chair also concerned at retaliatory action from Malawi. — Amos Chanda (@AmosNChanda) March 30, 2019

