The Forum of Political Parties without Parliamentary representation under the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue has proposed that section 15 in the National Dialogue Bill be amended that Government should provide for the payment of allowances for all the delegates to the National Dialogue Forum.

The Forum has also proposed that section 14 (1) be amended by extending the initial duration of the National Dialogue Forum to 30 working days and not the 10 days as stipulated in the National Dialogue Bill.

Further, the Forum has proposed that section 5B be amended to increase representation from registered political parties outside Parliament to the National Dialogue Forum to three (3) per political party in the National Dialogue Bill.

Reading out the resolutions of the meeting at a media briefing today, Forum Chairperson Jackson Silavwe said the Forum fully supports the National Dialogue Bill based on Constitutional and Institutional Reforms, Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence, Tolerance, Civility in Politics, Public Order Act, Electoral Reforms and Political Parties Bill.

Mr. Silavwe said the Forum wants section 15 amended to enable government pay them sitting allowances, subsistence allowances and Transport refunds.

He said the Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue recognizes that the National Dialogue Bill affords the Zambian people an opportunity to amend the Republican Constitution and subsidiary legislation.

