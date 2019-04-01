Vice President Inonge Wina has received donations of assorted medical supplies worth 403,405 United States Dollars from the Ministry of Health towards the cyclone Idai affected communities of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Mrs. Wina said the supplies will help in mitigating the health challenges being faced by the people as a result of disruption in the delivery of health services by the disaster.

She stated that the disruption of normalcy resulting from the disaster has significantly affected the provision of critical services such as health.

“The breakdown in sanitary and water facilities has resulted in outbreak of epidemics such as cholera as already reported in Beira”, she said.

She added that the donation will therefore go a long way in reducing the burden of providing medical services to the affected communities.

The Vice President further explained that the Ministry of Health have taken precautions to ascertain how much of the supplies will go to the three affected countries and how much remains so that the country does not run out of medical supplies to support the people.

She said the local people should not be alarmed that government is sending such large quantities of supplies out at the expense of the Zambians.

Mrs. Wina said President Lungu categorically said as a country which is part of SADC should respond to the needs of its neighbours.

The donation was made yesterday at Medical Stores warehouse in Lusaka.

