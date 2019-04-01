President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt for a three day working visit.

According to a programme issued to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, President Lungu will commission expansion works at Mukuba University Campas in Kitwe’s Itimpi area.

Mr Nundwe further revealed that President Lungu is also expected to check on various developmental projects in the region, among other engagements.

The Head of State will touch down around 14:30 hours at Simon Mwan?sa Kapwepwe International airport in Ndola district.

The PS has since called on senior government officials and the Copperbelt community to join him in welcoming the Head to the region.

