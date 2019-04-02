President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that he will not respond to provocative statements by some opposition leaders adding that no amount of insults will provoke him to answer back as doing so may equate himself to them.

The Head of State said this upon arrival at Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport that he is happy that there is no form of violence that has been recorded in the Roan Parliamentary by-election campaigns.

President Lungu has urged the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in the province to ensure that no violence is registered as he will hold them accountable should any kind of violence be noticed during the campaigns.

ZANIS reports in Ndola that President Lungu who described the violence which characterised the Sesheke and Kafue by-election campaigns as shameful urged the Copperbelt provincial leadership to ensure no single cadre is imported from any party of the country.

The President said the will of the people in the aftermath of elections should be respected and vowed that Zambia shall continue being a heaven of peace.

He added that, some politicians are at the helm of perpetrating violence with a view to push for a form a coalition government, a situation he said is impossible.

And Provincial Chairman, Nathan Chanda assured the Head of State that the Copperbelt will continue being peaceful stating that, members are working hard to recruit more people in the party.

Mr Chanda added that, the party is working day and night to make sure that it returns the Roan seat which came at the backdrop of it being declared vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe informed the President that all developmental projects in the province are progressing well.

Mr Nundwe further stated that, even if the country did not receive enough rains in some parts, the Copperbelt will have what he termed as a fair harvest.

The plane carrying the Head of State touched down at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at exactly 15:28 hours.

While on the Copperbelt Province, the President is expected to commission expansion works at Mukuba University Campus in Kitwe’s Itimpi area.

The Head of State is also expected to commission Police housing units built for officers in the province and monitor various developmental projects in the region, among other engagements.

