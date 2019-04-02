President of the Republic of Mokgweetsi Masisi has joined President Edgar Lungu in the call to end xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Dr Masisi noted that xenophobic attacks are detrimental to peace and security in the nation, adding that everyone falls victim to the cause.

He stressed that the attacks on foreign nationals are unwarranted and must be stopped.

Dr Masisi stressed that he supports President Edgar Lungu, and other African States in the call to pray for an end to xenophobic attacks.

Meanwhile, the visiting Head of State has described his engagement with President Lungu at state house as fruitful.

Dr Masisi revealed that the two leaders will soon meet to discuss ongoing projects being undertaken between Zambia and Botswana.

He also stated that the agenda of his visit to Zambia has been fulfilled.

Dr Masisi has since returned home after concluding his one day official visit to Zambia.

He was seen off at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) by President Lungu.

