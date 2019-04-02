President of the Republic of Mokgweetsi Masisi has joined President Edgar Lungu in the call to end xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
Dr Masisi noted that xenophobic attacks are detrimental to peace and security in the nation, adding that everyone falls victim to the cause.
He stressed that the attacks on foreign nationals are unwarranted and must be stopped.
Dr Masisi stressed that he supports President Edgar Lungu, and other African States in the call to pray for an end to xenophobic attacks.
Meanwhile, the visiting Head of State has described his engagement with President Lungu at state house as fruitful.
Dr Masisi revealed that the two leaders will soon meet to discuss ongoing projects being undertaken between Zambia and Botswana.
He also stated that the agenda of his visit to Zambia has been fulfilled.
Dr Masisi has since returned home after concluding his one day official visit to Zambia.
He was seen off at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) by President Lungu.
“President of the Republic of Mokgweetsi Masisi”????
Yesterday, I started looking at how this Xenophobia was being reported in RSA newspapers.
And to my surprise and disgust, they are not reporting it. For them, it is business as usual.
One thing to point out is that RSA is messed up big time. They have way too much crime, most of them murders.
I can only conclude that the savages in RSA are blood thirsty.
And I truly thank God that we have (relative) peace in our beautiful Zambia.
God bless Zambia, and Africa.
This is good. Let us live in peace but if South Africa does not behave we can just sacrifice and close our borders. We have managed before to survive without them and can do it again. Zambia export a lot of electricity to SA cutting the power should the next thing we do. We can grow potatoes and Tomatoes.