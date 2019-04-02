One of Zambia’s Internationally respected Constitutional Lawyer Professor Muna Ndulo has condemned the National Dialogue Bill which will be tabled in Parliament today.

Prof. Ndulo who is Professor of International and Comparative Law at Cornell Law School and Director Cornell University’s Institute for African Development said the proposed process will not produce a good constitution.

Prof. Ndulo observed that strengthening Zambia’s democracy will demand that constitution making be guided by the need to expand the frontiers of democracy and accountability to the people rather that to bend to the passing needs of elite power sharing, which is accelerating the fragility of African democracies.

He also observed that The Forum is so large that it will be completely unyielding to good management and is reminiscent of the 2000 Zimbabwe Constitutional Forum which had up to 400 members and failed to produce a constitution.

Prof. Ndulo predicated that there can be no meaningful discussions in such a large forum, especially one completely controlled by the Government especially that the Members of the Forum are appointed by the Secretary to the Cabinet.

“In the end whether Zambia’s long search for a democratic constitutional order will one day come to fruition will depend on leadership. Zambia needs leadership that has a big picture and has a vision to transform Zambia into an inclusive, fair and democratic state and sees the constitution as a transformative document for the achievement of those goals,” he said.

