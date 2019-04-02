Confusion erupted at the Copperbelt University in Kitwe on Monday after Management told first year students to go back home as government can no longer provide bursaries for them.

The over 500 students had appealed to the Ministry of Higher Education after they were left out of the group that was first awarded loans.

Some students who were stranded at the Monk Square described the move by CBU Management to send them home as unfair.

Those interviewed said they were just told to pack and leave campus as government has no money to give them as Student Loans.

They have since appealed to government to engage Management on the possibility of rescinding their decision to avoid disturbing their academic calendar.

And CBU Academic Union President Dr. Derrick Ntalasha confirmed that over 500 students have been sent home and has blamed the development on Management.

By time of publishing, Riot Police were at CBU keeping vigil and preventing students from advancing into Jambo Drive.

Some students had lit bonfires on the road leading into the university in protest.

Some reports indicate that CBU student Union President and Vice President have been expelled.

Meanwhile lecturers vow to down tools if not paid by Friday.

