Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says they will respect bottom placed Prison Leopards in Wednesdays home game despite his sides improving competitive form.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions are currently on a rebound with two wins and a draw in all competition.

This is after ending a seven competitive match winless run on March 17 with a 2-1 home win over Asante Kotoko of Ghana in a CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco followed up the win over Asante with a 0-0 away draw in Kitwe against Kitwe United on March 27.

Lwandamina’s side then collected their first competitive win since February 6 after dismantling Green Buffaloes 3-1 on March 30 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium where they will host Prison’s in their delayed Week Six fixture on April 3.

“Starting from the Kitwe United game, they played well and did the same in the Buffaloes game. The only difference is they were goals on Saturday. These are indicators that they are recovering but this does not mean we will beat anyone now,” Lwandamina said.

“Now, we will take one game at a time, we won’t rush into saying things are better now.

“We will prepare for each game carefully but if there is no time to prepare for a game, we will just go into it with confidence.

“We were also failing to score but now are able to score but we hope and trust that the win over Buffaloes will give the boys more confidence.”

“They are human too and if they do good things it will give them impetus to get better going forward.”

Meanwhile, visitors Prison have collected one win and four draws from nine games played.

Prison’s only victory came last Saturday when they beat ailing giants Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 at home in Kabwe to end a two-match losing run.

