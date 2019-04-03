As the Church continues celebrating Lent, a season of intensified prayer, fasting and almsgiving, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Rev. George Lungu has issued an announcement to all Catholic Church members in Zambia, that on 7th April the 5th Sunday of Lent or 14 April, 2019 which is Palm Sunday, to make a special appeal for financial and material donations for the victims of Cyclone Idai.

Rev. Lungu said the donated resources and all collections should be sent to the Catholic Secretariat within the Holy Week and will later be forwarded to the affected Bishops’ Conferences as part of ZCCB’s pastoral solidarity.

“May the words of the Gospel remain our inspiration: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me” (Mt 25: 35-36),”he said.

Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi with reports indicating that at least 686 people were killed and about 3 million are currently displaced and some are in makeshift camps.

Many victims are left without homes, food, clean water and clothing.

