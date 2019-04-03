The National Dialogue amendment bill passed its third reading and now awaits Presidential assent. Justice Minister Given Lubinda tabled the bill for the third reading, in the early hours of today.
The bill which was first tabled in Parliament Last month, seeks to provide a forum to facilitate the amendment of the constitution, public order act, electoral laws and regulation of political parties.
This was after the bill passed the Second Reading and went through committee stage with amendments.
Earlier, Members of Parliament from the ruling, Independent and opposition political parties debated over the importance of the bill. This sparked a voting session that saw the ruling PF amassing 91 votes while the opposition polling 52 votes.
At the time of voting only 146 MPs were present and participated in the voting.
The other contentious bill that was considered were the sales tax bill which passed its first reading in parliament, is now at committee stage.
When it came up for the first reading, Minister of finance Margaret Mwanakatwe told the house that the bill has a number of objectives, which include the introduction of a sales tax on the supply of goods by manufacturers, producers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers and the importers of goods into the country.
Ms Mwanakatwe also announced that the proposed Sales Tax will put a stop to the escalation of VAT refunds, dating back to 2009, and estimated at a cost K17.9 billion as at January 9th, 2019.
She added that the bill is also aimed at imposing sales tax on the supply of services in the country, by service providers and importers of services, with an exemption of certain supplies, imports and exports of goods and services from tax.
The sales tax is expected to come into effect on July 1st, 2019.
