UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the decision by Government to suspend 74 striking Kabwe Municipal Council workers who were demanding for their 6 months’ salary arrears is uncalled for and stinks of dictatorship.
Mr. Hichilema said that it has now become a habit to delay salaries for civil servants, public service employees and worse off the Council employees around the country.
He said all this is due to lacking priorities in expenditure as the money is being channeled into funding corruption and lavish lifestyles such as procuring customized private jets when people are suffering.
Mr. Hichilema said the cost of essential commodities such as mealie meal, and now with the proposed increase in the cost of electricity is already unbearable for majority of our citizens, but it’s being worsened by delayed salaries.
He said the negative effects of such economic problems being inflicted on Zambians is raising crime levels and encouraging corruption in the country, such as illegal sale of land by our civic authorities.
Mr. Hichilema said this is the same corruption that is humiliating Zambians during PF induced by elections where people are being made to line up for handouts in exchange for votes.
He has demanded that the PF regime pays workers on time and avoid industrial unrest.
What’s happening in our country is sad. If anything all children of civil servants, public and council workers must be declared vulnerable for school and medical purposes. Politics aside.
Its sad that Hakainde Hichilema has to remind people of their own problems. 6 months salary arrears in other countries could lead to mass protests. But in Zambia,you prefer to suffer peacefully and pray to the heavens.
Zambians are very meek. They are just like sheep. They will continue dancing to mediocrity for another 20 years. Thieves even rejoice because they have found how docile and gullible Zambians are. They would rather hide their heads in sand, like proverbial ostrich, than facing the reality of hunger and poverty in the nation. Complaints and grumbling is the order of the day. It is a pity that politicians have found loopholes and weakness in Zambians which they are capitalizing on. How, honestly, can a person sacrifice his vote by a pack of Chibuku shake shake? Gullibity and docility are the term that distinguishes most voters.
