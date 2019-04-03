The opposition UPND is demanding that the Road Transport and Safety Agency extends the payment period for road tax by two weeks owing to delayed salaries across the working population and also closure of the Post Office as a result of an ongoing strike.

UPND Spokesman Charles Kakoma said the PF government cannot take people of Zambia for a ride or sit back and enjoy seeing some citizens sweat blood in order to find money for Motor Insurance and Road Tax amidst delayed or unpaid salaries.

“We have noted with regret long queues of people seeking Road Tax following the end on the First Quarter. While others spend the whole day on the queue, some have to corruptly find a way of buying Road Tax,” Mr Kakoma said.

He said the long queues are attributed to closure of the Post Office and not that people have money.

“We are aware that it will take a while for some unpaid workers to find money for domestic use and also spare something for Motor Insurance and Road Tax,” he said.

“It’s regrettable that while there are long queues at RTSA and other authorized outlets like ZSIC General Insurance, the ZP Traffic Police have also swung in action to make money from the same people who are unable to acquire Motor Insurance and pay for Road Tax.”

Mr Kakoma said extending the grace period by two weeks is the only reasonable thing to do when some people are in a crisis due to delayed and unpaid salaries.

