Power Utility Company Zesco Limited has denied being in talks with CEC for the re-negotiation of the Bulk Supply Agreement.

ZESCO has disassociated itself from the story that appeared in both the “Zambia Daily Mail” and the “Times of Zambia” newspapers dated Tuesday, 2nd April 2019 alleging that CEC and ZESCO were engaged in talks for the re-negotiation of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA).

ZESCO Director Strategy and Corporate Services Patrick Mwila said the corporation is not engaged in any discussion, nor are they aware of any such process between the two companies with respect to the stated Bulk Supply Agreement.

Mr. Mwila has re-assured all stakeholders that the corporation has no intentions whatsoever, of renewing the said Agreement.

He said in a statement that any claims to that effect are therefore a misrepresentation of the facts.

